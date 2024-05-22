Looking for the latest tech products to decorate your new Parktown Residences unit? If you have the budget and want to impress visitors and guests, here are five home items you can get on a mall or shopping app.

OLED TV

OLED technology is currently the best option for vibrant colors and deep blacks. While it’s true that smartphones, tablets, and laptops already have them, you can invest in an OLED TV if you want the best viewing experience for your movies and TV shows.

Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro is Apple’s foray into the virtual and augmented reality niche. Although there are other VR headsets available, Apple gets the edge over the others as you can use it for work as well as play. The App Store has plenty of apps you can use for productivity and entertainment, and you’ll get plenty of oohs and aahs when you have friends over.

Steam Deck OLED

Gamers will want a portable handheld they can use when they’re out and about, and the Steam Deck is currently the best in class. The reason for this is simple- it’s because the Steam Deck has Steam integrated, so downloading and playing is easier than the others. Get the OLED version as it’s the better model.

Laptop with AI Technology

While laptops have been around for a long time, there’s a new innovation in terms of hardware. AI is being integrated where possible, and this includes laptops. Being able to accomplish tasks more easily can definitely improve your productivity.

Smart Video Doorbell

A smart video doorbell is a must for every smart home and condo. Being able to see who’s at the door and speak with them is very convenient. These doorbells also have features that can prove to be handy to those who often misplace their home keys.