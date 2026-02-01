2026 is here. Have you thought of your New Year’s resolutions? It could be anything you could realistically achieve. It could be starting a path of fitness, sleeping more, improving in academics, and more. Here are some ways you could identify your New Year’s resolutions this year.

Set Realistic Goals

Make sure that you start small and make your goals achievable. Setting high goals can seem daunting and make you lose motivation, leading to you abandoning your New Year’s resolution. For example, you want to become fit. Set small goals that you could achieve over time, like jogging a kilometer, and then keep moving from there. Reward yourself when you reach them so you stay motivated.

Know Why You are Doing It

Identify the reason behind your New Year’s resolution by having a reason for it. Why will you go to the gym? To be healthier, fit, and active. Doing it just because could result in you not following through, so you should make sure that there’s a ‘why’ behind it.

What Do You Want to Work On?

Try figuring out what you want to work on yourself. Do you want to have better social skills, better discipline, maintain friendships or relationships, improve in something, or learn a new skill? You can map this out on your smartphone or a notepad as a reminder in your Tengah Gardens Residences home.

Try Using Values As Resolutions

Using values as your New Year’s resolution could stick because they are easier to keep compared to goals. Identifying the difference between being meaningful and purposeful could help you relate to current values that you have. Try thinking of the values that you want instead of goals, and see how it goes.

Prepare For Setbacks

Not everything goes smoothly as planned; there will be road bumps along the way. Forgive yourself for breaking a resolution like skipping a workout session or eating a bit too much, then continue and you’ll surely get better.