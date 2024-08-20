While there are plenty of things to do when there’s a home wi-fi connection, things can really get creative when there’s an outage or simply no network. The next time you’re in your 8@BT condo unit and bored out of your mind, here are five things you can do by yourself or with friends and family members.

Jigsaw Puzzle

Jigsaw Puzzles are a good way to be productive and beat your boredom when your internet suddenly goes out. Coming in different sizes, from 1000 to 10000 pieces, and stunning images, solving together offers a great bonding activity for the family or a solo puzzle run.

UNO!

UNO is the classic card game where the player matches the last one who placed the card’s color or number or add a twist with a +4 and create chaos. It’s a great family game that you can play when there is no internet that offers lots of fun and entertainment.

Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger Hunting is looking for specific items listed by the organizer of the game, wherein the people who take part of the game hunt for the items around the area hidden by the host. This is perfect for developing hunting skills, awareness, creativity, and a sense of adventure. The game can be played solo or with a team.

Read a Book

Delve into a new hobby and read a book. It’s a great way to relax, relieve stress and increase vocabulary. Find the genre you like to read from various types of books, such as classics, fantasy, mystery, and popular titles like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Modeling Clay

Modeling Clay can get your creativity and imagination started. Sketch and mold ideas to make countless possibilities of structures and models, while developing skills, expressing yourself, and being productive while waiting for the internet to come back.