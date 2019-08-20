The Skyr is a derivative dairy very booming today. Although it is considered and consumed as yogurt, it is actually a fresh cheese of which today we tell you its properties, benefits and possible uses in the kitchen.

Skyr properties:

The Skyr is a typical food in Iceland but has spread worldwide. It is made from skim milk whose temperature rises to 100 ° C and then reduce it to 37 ° C and introduce a portion of skyr to inoculate bacteria such as lactobacilli and others that allow fermentation.

The liquid from the resulting product is removed and gives rise to a solid product derived from milk fermentation but with a high protein content compared to a traditional yogurt or fermented milk.

In addition, the skyr is reduced in carbohydrates (less than 5%) and very poor in fat and although it is consumed as a yogurt it has a mild flavor but more acidic and greater consistency.

By its elaboration, skyr is a source of probiotics or live microorganisms beneficial to health, as indicated by a study conducted in Iceland.

Skyr benefits

Being a reduced-fat and very protein dairy derivative, the skyr is an ideal satiating food when we seek to lose weight by controlling our appetite. It is also a good source of calcium for our diet and a good option for those who try to reduce saturated fats in their usual diet.

Like other dairy products, skyr is a recommended food for bone health, benefiting the cardiometabolic system, the digestive system and including cognitive functioning as concluded by a review published in 2015.

Being a fermented product can be very useful to optimize the intestinal flora and thus improve the immune system in addition to the metabolic and digestive.

There is even research confirming that fermented foods such as skyr could help against the prevention of cancer, bacterial diseases, mycosis, diabetes, and atherosclerosis.

How to use skyr in the kitchen

As we have said, skyr is usually used as a natural yogurt or Greek yogurt although it is a fresh cheese and therefore, it can also be used as a replacement for the latter food.

For example, we can make some skyr glasses with avocado tartare ideal for the appetizer, a strawberry mousse for dessert or some healthy oatmeal cookies for breakfast.

All recipes that include smoothie cheese or Greek yogurt can perfectly carry skyr, food with valuable properties for our body.