Still a long way before you arrive at your new Continuum condo? Check out these games you can play offline on the go, wherever you are- no wifi needed. Simply launch and have fun along the way!

Plants vs Zombies

Plants Vs Zombies is a tower defense game in which you have an arsenal of plants to protect your house from endless zombies. Use over 49 different plants to defend your lawn from upcoming zombies. It’s easy to learn but difficult yet challenging to master, making it fun for all people young or old.

Crossy Road

Crossy Road is an endless 8-bit arcade hopper where your objective is to dodge driving cars and speeding trains. You can collect countless characters and freely hop to rivers, railroads, freeways, and more. You can play single-player or have fun playing with 2 people on the same device as you try to survive and get as far away as you can through the seemingly endless path.

Pocket City

Pocket City is a casual building game. Become the mayor and build your own city! Customize your avatar, explore the streets, react to random citizen encounters, and more. You can even drive different vehicles, sit and enjoy the view inside your very own car, and park it!

Picross Touch

Picross Touch is a logic-based game in which your goal is to complete each puzzle provided for you. Uncover the hidden image as you fill in the grid. It gives a fun and addictive experience for people who are looking for a puzzle game that’s logically solvable.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is an action-platformer game inspired by Castlevania that allows you to explore and escape from an island prison. Fight deadly enemies as you obtain a wide variety of weapons and skills. Be careful as you lose all your items and upgrades, and your skills upon dying. Otherwise, it’s a very fun and entertaining game to play while fighting your way out.