WhatsApp remains concerned about the security that users’ private conversations may have and for this, not only has the encryption to each of the chats been enough but now it has made available the individual blocking of the conversations.

As you are reading it, now you can block the application so that there is no access to your conversations in case you doubted the security of your privacy or if you are hiding something that you do not want others to see.

How to activate the chat lock function?

Verify that the WhatsApp application is up to date Enter the configuration menu at the bottom in the case of IOS and at the top of Android with the legend “Settings”. In settings go to the “Account” option and click to display the following menu in which you can make various settings for your profile and account. In this section, a menu with several options is displayed, among them is “Privacy”, click on it and we go to the next step to manage the conversations. Now there are several options to manage the privacy of your account, you will find blocked people, confirmations of readings, last connection and the one you are interested in “Screen lock”, click on it and the lock option will be displayed. The blocking options are going to be displayed, however, the options to block the access to the application and the way to do it will depend on your device, it can be with a numerical password or Touch ID. Finally, it will give you some options for the time in which you want the application to be blocked after you finish using it, whether you choose immediately.

This function takes some time in the application if it still does not appear on your device it is very likely that it is because there is no update available yet or the software does not yet update that option in the application.

The purpose of this security measure that WhatsApp provides users can prevent if your device is stolen access your private conversations while you cancel your account and it can work if you lose it, it will depend on you the use Give yourself to this new tool.