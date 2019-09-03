As the world began to comprehend the power of mobile applications over a decade ago. Little did everyone know that in a few years, the face of the digital world would become so real that people are representing their businesses and personal endeavors using online portals and such to boost interest and revenue.

At the moment, mobile technology advancements have evolved progressed beyond our very own imagination, with the convenience of having live conversations from different points of the world, virtual visualizations, and fulfillment of desired lifestyle goals. Now we look at the top 10 Most On-Demand Applications in 2019 whether it’s android or iOS.

Uber is a ride-hailing company offered in an application for mobile devices in which you can use to your benefit to request a trip that is autonomously sent to an Uber driver nearest to you, alerting the driver of your location. The driver that would accept your request will then come and pick you up and drive you to your desired destination.

Instagram is a free photo-sharing social network platform that was acquired by Facebook back in 2012. It allows its users to upload and edit photos and short videos, users can also add captions, hashtags, and location-based geotags to make photos searchable by others.

With the staggering 2.6 million counts on Google Play’s store, with seamlessly countless apps available in a vast infrastructure of the Internet of Things (IoT), it can be very confusing to choose a photo-sharing app that has more and better features.

AIRBNB

A company that began back in 2008 when two outstanding designers who had space to share hosted three travelers looking for a place to stay for the night. Currently, millions of hosts and travelers created a free account so that they can list their free space to be booked. Experienced hosts share passions and interests with both travelers and locals.

NETFLIX

Netflix is a streaming service that allows customers to watch a large variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, documentations, and many more on a thousand internet-connected devices. With a subscription, you can enjoy unlimited viewing of Netflix’s content without having to watch a single irritating commercial.

AMAZON

Jeff Bezos incorporated the company as “Cadabra” back in 1994 but changed the name to Amazon for the published website launched in 1995. The company was originally a bookselling store that expanded to sell various consumer goods and digital media as well as its own electronic devices such as the Kindle E-Book reader and many more.

YOUTUBE

Youtube is free to use online service and can be a great place for kids, teens, and adults to discover things they have in common, most desired or they just simply like. For most of its users, YouTube is used to watch stuff such as music videos, comedy shows, how-to guides, recipes, hacks, Do-it-yourself tutorials and many more.

DROPBOX

From photos, videos, presentations, and also tax paperwork, Dropbox helps you keep all of your most important, and irreplaceable files safe from misfortunes such as misclick on the delete button or virus exploitation on your computer system. Users can back up or store important files by storing it in the Dropbox folder on your computer.

SPOTIFY

This is immediately appealing because you can access content for free by simply signing up using an email address or by connecting to your Facebook account. It is a digital music streaming service giving you access to millions of songs from various artists all over the world on your fingertips for your pleasure.

SEAMLESS

Seamless is the most convenient way of ordering food for delivery or takeout. Whatever mood you’re in, wherever you may be, seamless has got your back. No menus, no phone calls, no repeating yourself of your order just because the cashier didn’t hear you right. Seamless is also part of the Grubhub Incorporated.

POCKET

Save video, stories, and articles from any publication, application, or page. Immerse yourself in great anytime and anywhere, even offline. Read or listen without someone or something distracting you on your device or smartphone.

Takeaway

Nowadays, custom mobile apps are gaining credibility as per the reports, on average about 7.5 hours per employee per week are saved by using customized mobile apps, and 82% of the business owners believe that it helped them earn additional business revenues as employees have more motivation and initiative with the help of these mobile applications.