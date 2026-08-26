Having the right accessories could make your university experience easier, allow you to handle tasks more efficiently, and make challenging activities more manageable. Here are some gadgets that can make for a better experience in college near your new condo at Lucerne Grand.

Tablet

A laptop is just too bulky and heavy to be brought around in university, and they can also be really expensive. An alternative to this is a tablet, which is a sleek portable device that you could bring with you anywhere without hurting your shoulder and bring with you everywhere.

Tablets are versatile devices that can be paired with accessories that make things much more convenient, such as a pencil for drawing if you are in art or multimedia classes. They can also be used for online class sessions, collaborations for projects, and as an organizer for your daily schedule.

Bluetooth Keyboard

Note taking and essay writing has never been easier for tablets with a keyboard. Instead of typing on the tablet itself, an actual keyboard turns the tablet into a mini computer that you could bring with you during lectures for note taking, essay writing, and tackling projects and research.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Use noise cancelling headphones to eliminate outside noise when studying and need to catch a deadline, and put your full focus when reviewing for your exam. Put background music to your study sessions and when working out between classes to boost your motivation and feel less stressed.

Power Bank

Stay connected on the go with a power bank in your bag to keep your devices powered. It would be best to invest in one that has at least 10,000 mAh capacity. These are still pocket friendly and light so you can bring it anywhere and can charge your phone to full twice.